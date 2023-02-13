10 RCM companies making executive moves

Ten revenue cycle management companies — including Conifer Health Solutions and R1 RCM — have announced executive leadership changes since Nov. 15:

1. Telcor named Sarah Stewart vice president of revenue cycle services, according to a Feb. 8 news release from the company. Ms. Stewart joined Telcor in 2015 and most recently served as director of revenue cycle services.

2. Fi-Med named Natasha Barajas revenue cycle director, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the company. She will lead the RCM Plus billing and revenue cycle management program.

3. Conifer Health Solutions: CEO Roger Davis is retiring at the end of the first quarter of 2023. A search is underway for his replacement, according to Conifer's parent company, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Bryan Forry was promoted to CFO of Conifer Health Solutions. He previously served as Tenet's hospital operations controller and CFO of Tenet's Arizona operations.

Deepali Narula was promoted to COO. She previously served as Conifer's senior vice president of hospital revenue cycle management operations.

4. Ventra Health: Steven Huddleston was named CEO on Jan. 10 following the retirement of Mike O'Boyle. Mr. Huddleston most recently served as president and CEO of Pelitas.

5. Savista: Karen Moore was named senior director of revenue cycle solutions Jan. 5. Prior to joining Savista, Ms. Moore served as vice president/interim director of revenue cycle at AnCor Healthcare Consulting.

6. R1 RCM: Jennifer Williams was named CFO, and Kyle Hicok was named chief commercial officer Jan. 5. They are succeeding Rachel Wilson and Gary Long, respectively, who will step down from their roles and remain with the company in advisory roles.

The move comes after Lee Rivas and John Sparby stepped into the roles of CEO and president, respectively, Jan. 1, after Joe Flanagan stepped down from the CEO role. Mr. Flanagan continues to serve on the company's board and as an executive adviser to the CEO.

7. Wakefield: Mark Schanck joined as chief revenue officer, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the company. Mr. Schanck's previous roles include president and CEO of Convergent Healthcare and president of Medi-Centrix.

8. Alvarez & Marsal: The New York City-based consulting firm hired Lorin Martin and Harold McDonald to strengthen its revenue cycle management capabilities. Mr. Martin was named managing director of the firm's Healthcare Industry Group and Mr. McDonald was named senior director of that group.

9. Advantum Health: Tammy Taylor was named CEO. She joined the company in 2017 and has served as vice president of revenue cycle, senior vice president of operations, chief growth officer and president.

Chris Taft was named Advantum's CFO. He joined the company in 2016 and started in the role of director of business management and development before later becoming senior business analyst, vice president of finance and acquisitions and, most recently, senior vice president of finance.

10. Versalus Health: Jay Ahlmer was named president. Mr. Ahlmer previously served as Versalus' senior vice president for strategic accounts.