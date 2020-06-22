10 largest donations to healthcare organizations this year

Here are the top 10 gifts and pledges to hospitals or healthcare organizations to date in 2020.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy maintains a database of gifts of $1 million or more made by individuals to various charitable institutions.

This list includes gifts under "health" and "medical research." Some of the gifts are of equal value.

1. $50 million to Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

2. $30 million to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas (Austin)

3. $30 million to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Geneva, Switzerland)

4. $25 million to Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

5. $16.5 million to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School (Boston)

6. $15 million to Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.)

7. $15 million to Children's Wisconsin (Wauwatosa, Wis.)

8. $15 million to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital Foundation

9. $10 million to University of of Washington Medicine (Seattle)

10. $10 million to Englewood (N.J.) Health Foundation

