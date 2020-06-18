CMS accepting letters of intent for direct contracting model

CMS is accepting letters of intent to participate in the first performance year of the Medicare direct contracting model.

After a hospital sends in the letter of intent, it can access the application for participation. The applications are due July 6.

Hospitals that employ clinicians, critical access hospitals and rural health clinics are eligible to participate in the direct contracting model, according to the American Hospital Association.

The model, which will start April 2021, will offer two primary care payment options.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Financial fallout from COVID-19: 10 hospitals laying off workers

Illinois health consulting firm files for bankruptcy

Man beats COVID-19, says $1.1M tab for treatment adds to 'survivor's guilt'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.