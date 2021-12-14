10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Allina Health (Minneapolis) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a senior coding and reimbursement specialist.

3. Baptist Health (Montgomery, Ala.) seeks an assistant coordinator for denials and underpayments.

4. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.

5. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a revenue management analytics program manager.

6. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a senior director of revenue cycle systems.

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a revenue cycle director.

8. Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah) seeks a patient access manager.

9. Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a patient access director.

10. West Hills (Calif.) Hospital seeks a patient access manager.