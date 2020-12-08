10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Katie Adams - 

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.

  1. Bayhealth (Dover, Del.) is seeking a revenue cycle program manager.

  2. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.

  3. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a revenue integrity service line analyst.

  4. Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton, Mass.) is seeking a director of revenue cycle.

  5. Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.

  6. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.

  7. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  9. Stamford (Conn.) Health is seeking a reimbursement and revenue cycle manager.

  10. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

