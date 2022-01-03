10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Coal County General Hospital (Coalgate, Okla.)

2. Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

3. Panola Medical Center (Batesville, Miss.)

4. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City, Ind.)

5. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital

6. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)

7. Stephens County Hospital (Gainesville, Ga.)

8. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

9. Woodlawn Hospital (Rochester, Ind.)

10. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)