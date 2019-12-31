10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital

2. Bonner General Health (Standpoint, Idaho)

3. Christus Mother Frances Hospital (Sulphur Springs, Texas)

4. Hickory Trail Hospital (DeSoto, Texas)

5. North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

6. San Juan Regional Medical Center (Farmington, N.M.)

7. Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital

8. Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton, Ga.)

9. Tulane Medical Center (New Orleans)

10. University Hospital (Newark, N.J.)

