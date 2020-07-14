10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

2. King's Daughters Medical Center (Brookhaven, Miss.)

3. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

4. Mercy Hospital (Miami)

5. Orleans Community Health (Medina, N.Y.)

6. Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center, Kan.)

7. St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

8. Valle Vista Health System (Greenwood, Ind.)

9. West Park Hospital (Cody, Wyo.)

10. Wilson Medical Center (Neodesha, Kan.)

