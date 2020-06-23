10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital

2. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.)

3. Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health

4. Denver Health

5. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, Ala.)

6. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

7. Orleans Community Health (Medina, N.Y.)

8. Phillips County Health Systems (Phillipsburg, Kan.)

9. Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics (Chelan, Wash.)

10. Washington County Regional Medical Center (Sandersville, Ga.)

