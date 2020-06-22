$30B for hospital upgrades included in $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill

House Democrats unveiled an infrastructure plan June 18 that would provide funding to upgrade hospitals, according to The Hill.

The $1.5 trillion package, known as the Moving Forward Act, includes funds for roads, bridges and transit systems, clean energy projects, low-income schools, public housing, drinking water, postal service and hospitals.

The bill would modernize "the nation's health care infrastructure by investing $30 billion to upgrade hospitals to increase capacity and strengthen care, help community health centers respond to COVID-19 and future public health emergencies, improve clinical laboratory infrastructure, support the Indian Health Service's infrastructure, and increase capacity for community-based care," states a fact sheet for the bill.

House Democrats described the bill as a legislative effort to fight climate change. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the bill would "make real the promise of building infrastructure in a green and resilient way," according to The Hill.

House Republicans have raised concerns about the cost of the bill and argued they were excluded from the drafting process.

The House is expected to vote on the legislation before the Fourth of July recess, according to The Hill.

