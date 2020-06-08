10 hospitals hiring RCM leaders

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a manager of patient accounts billing.

2. Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.

3. UnityPoint Health in Peoria, Ill., seeks a regional vice president and CFO.

4. MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, seeks a vice president of finance and support services.

5. Tufts Medical Center in Boston seeks a director of revenue integrity.

6. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit seeks a supervisor for its central business office.

7. Vail Health in Gypsum, Colo., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management.

8. WakeMed in Raleigh, N.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle services.

10. South County Hospital in Wakefield, R.I., seeks a billing manager.

More articles on healthcare finance:

10 health systems with strong finances

29 hospital bankruptcies in 2020

West Virginia hospital to close, lay off 340 employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.