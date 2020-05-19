10 children's hospitals receiving the biggest slice of provider relief funds

HS has released a dataset detailing the distribution of the $175 billion in relief aid earmarked for hospitals to cover expenses or lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data released by HHS shows how much each hospital received from the provider relief aid. The specific dataset includes payments made to hospitals from the $50 billion in general distribution, $12 billion in targeted allocation to high-impact areas and $10 billion targeted to rural providers.

Below is a breakdown of the children's hospitals that received the most funding as of May 13, according to HHS data:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — $42.9 million Children's Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati) — $42.4 million Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) — $38.4 million Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio) — $32.3 million Children's Mercy (Kansas City, Mo.) — $28.2 million Children's Hospital Corp. (Boston) — $26.1 million Seattle Children's — $25.4 million Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora) — $22.1 million Children's Hospital (Washington, D.C.) — $21.8 million Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago — $18.3 million

Access the full HHS dataset last updated May 13 here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Mass General Brigham posts $1.6B loss in Q2

New York hospital lays off 70 after denial of federal funding

Hospitals blast CMS decision to double down on price transparency

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.