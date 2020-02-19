ProMedica delays building Michigan hospital

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is pausing plans to build a new $185 million hospital in Michigan, citing the healthcare industry's shift to outpatient care, according to Monroe News.

Darrin Arquette, president of ProMedica Monroe (Mich.) Regional Hospital, told the publication it is taking the year to reevaluate construction plans for the hospital to ensure community needs are met.

ProMedica announced plans in 2016 to break ground on a new 134-bed Monroe County hospital in 2021. The health system now plans to scale back the bed count and break ground in 2022 or 2023, according to the report.

ProMedica still expects to spend $185 million on the facility.

Read the full report here.

