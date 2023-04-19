Why Epic, eClinicalWorks are implementing generative AI into EHRs

EHR vendors Epic Systems and eClinicalWorks both announced they would integrate generative AI into their EHR systems to enable customers to increase productivity and enhance patient care.

As hospitals and health systems look to ease provider burnout and increase automation, AI-based technology such as the one used in ChatGPT is being touted as one that could alleviate these problems for healthcare organizations.

On April 17, Epic Systems said it will be integrating Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service into its EHR software. With the move, Epic says healthcare organizations can increase productivity, enhance patient care and improve financial integrity.

Health systems such as UC San Diego Health, Madison Wis.-based UW Health, and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care are already starting to use the new integration to automatically draft message responses.

Chero Goswami, chief information officer of UW Health said using AI could change providers' daily workflows by increasing productivity so that they can focus on clinical duties.

But, Epic isn't the only one bringing more generative AI-based tools to the healthcare setting.

On April 17, eClinicalWorks also said it would be integrating ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools into its EHR system and practice management systems.

"We have been in the world of machine learning and data science for years, and our users have benefited from our AI-based tools, like eClinicalWorks Scribe," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "We strive to stay ahead of the technology curve and look forward to bringing many more AI-based solutions to our customers."

The company is looking to use the generative AI to reduce administrative tasks and allow clinicians to gather patient information by conversing naturally with their EHR.