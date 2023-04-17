eClinicalWorks using ChatGPT in EHR

After moving its EHR system to Microsoft Azure, eClinicalWorks is integrating ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools into its EHR and practice management systems.

The company aims for AI tools to reduce administrative tasks and allow clinicians to gather patient information by conversing naturally with the EHR. The tool is also used to summarize patient and provider interactions, according to an April 17 eClinicalWorks news release.

"We have been in the world of machine learning and data science for years, and our users have benefited from our AI-based tools, like eClinicalWorks Scribe," Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, said in the release. "We strive to stay ahead of the technology curve and look forward to bringing many more AI-based solutions to our customers."