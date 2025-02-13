When Epic employees wear many hats — literally

Epic employees have worn many hats — sometimes literally — in building the EHR to do a multitude of functions, from billing to scheduling to operating rooms.

Years ago, Epic software developers would jump between writing code, documentation, installing applications, then training, supporting and continuing to program the new systems, Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner recalled in a February blog post.

"One of our developers had a wall of hats. As he would change what he was doing, he would change hats," Ms. Faulkner wrote. "For example, he would put his software developer hat back on the wall and then put his quality assurance testing hat on his head. All throughout the day, he would wear different hats."

Epic, with over 14,000 employees, now has team members who specialize in their roles, from quality managers to implementation staff to technical support. "The way we do it now is better, but the original way had some benefits, too," Ms. Faulkner wrote.