What Mayo's study of 1.2M EHR notes revealed about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with artificial intelligence firm Nference to launch the largest studies thus far demonstrating the side effects and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, according to two studies published June 28 in Med.

Five things to know:

  1. In the first study, researchers analyzed 1.2 million EHR notes and more than 130,000 patients within the Mayo system. They compared post-vaccination follow-ups of 51,795 patients who received the Pfizer vaccine, 16,471 patients who received the Moderna vaccine and 68,266 who did not get vaccinated.

  2. The study found vaccinated patients were likely to experience muscle and joint soreness, myalgia, headache and fatigue, but were not more likely than unvaccinated patients to seek out emergency care.

  3. Severe events include anaphylaxis, facial paralysis and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. These events were rare and occurred at similar rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the study said.

  4. In the second study, the researchers analyzed the effectiveness of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They analyzed rates of positive COVID-19 test results, hospitalization and ICU admission. 

  5. The study found Pfizer is 86 percent effective against COVID-19 and Moderna is 93 percent effective. Both vaccines were 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19-related ICU admissions.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars