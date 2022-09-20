What IT roles Epic is hiring for

Naomi Diaz

Epic Systems currently has 6,520 job openings, according to Linkedin. 

Here are some IT roles currently available:

  1. Software developer: Will be responsible for writing software. 

  2. Technical solutions engineer: Will be responsible for working on software and diagnosing problems, identifying solutions, and managing the implementation of solutions.

  3. Integration engineer: Will use coding smarts, analytical skills and existing international standards to access, convert and display data to end-users.

  4. Project manager: Will lead software installations for health systems.

  5. User experience designer: Will lead experience and visual design for several teams. 

  6. Applied informatics: Will demonstrate user workflows and functionality of Epic Systems to prospecting customers.

  7. Senior network security engineer: Will be responsible for protecting Epic's network from external threats.

  8. Senior security engineer: Will develop security controls to protect Epic assets.

  9. Splunk infrastructure engineer: Will help support and improve Epic's Splunk implementation.

  10. Analytics systems administrator: Will be responsible for extracting, transforming and loading into the hosted SQL server databases for Epic's customers.

