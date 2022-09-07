What Epic, Oracle Cerner pay for 5 IT roles

Naomi Diaz -

Epic Systems pays its software engineers $25,492 more than Oracle Cerner, according to average salary postings from payscale.com. 

Note: Salaries are based on data collected from payscale.com

Here are the average salaries Epic pays for five IT positions:

  1. Software engineer: $95,772
  2. Integration engineer: $72,600
  3. Technical support engineer: $71,968
  4. Technical services representative: $70,318
  5. Technical consultant: $67,456

Here are the average salaries Oracle Cerner pays for five IT positions:

  1. Software engineer manager: $124,086
  2. Senior project manager, IT: $105,000
  3. Integration architect: $88,478
  4. Senior systems engineer: $75,150
  5. Software engineer: $70,280

