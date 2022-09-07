What Epic, Oracle Cerner pay for 5 IT roles

Epic Systems pays its software engineers $25,492 more than Oracle Cerner, according to average salary postings from payscale.com.
Note: Salaries are based on data collected from payscale.com
Here are the average salaries Epic pays for five IT positions:
- Software engineer: $95,772
- Integration engineer: $72,600
- Technical support engineer: $71,968
- Technical services representative: $70,318
- Technical consultant: $67,456
Here are the average salaries Oracle Cerner pays for five IT positions:
- Software engineer manager: $124,086
- Senior project manager, IT: $105,000
- Integration architect: $88,478
- Senior systems engineer: $75,150
- Software engineer: $70,280