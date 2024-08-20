What 75,000 nurses think of EHRs

Nurses' satisfaction with EHRs is increasing, though challenges with reliability and response times remain opportunities for improvement, according to an Aug. 20 report from KLAS Research.

The report is based on insights from about 75,000 nurses regarding their EHR experience and satisfaction. KLAS collected the feedback through its Arch Collaborative EHR Experience Survey, conducted between 2021 and 2023, with a total of 171 healthcare organizations represented.

Five findings:

1. Nurses' EHR satisfaction has grown over the past three years. In 2023, nurses reported a net EHR satisfaction score of 50.9, up from 38.2 in 2019.

2. One-third of nurses reported feeling burned out in 2023. Of these clinicians, 32% cited their EHR as a contributing factor.

3. The main reasons nurses expressed dissatisfaction with their EHR were slow loading times (68%), slow login processes (61%), hardware issues (57%) and unplanned downtime (35%).

4. The report also highlighted opportunities to improve EHR education for nurses. Forty-two percent of respondents said their initial training was insufficient, and 32% said training wasn't specific to their own workflows.

5. The three most common training mechanisms among organizations with the highest EHR satisfaction scores among nurses were at-the-elbow training, self-directed E-learning and department meetings.



View the full report here.