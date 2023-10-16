What 5 hospitals are paying their Epic talent

Health systems in New York and California are seeking Epic talent with a posted salary of more than $100,000.
Here are five hospital EHR job vacancies and their pay:
Editor's note: Salary and job information comes from company websites.
- Denver Health is seeking an Epic instructional designer for a salary range between $63,500 and $95,400.
- Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., is seeking an Epic managing director for a salary range between $200,700 and $259,710.
- Mount Sinai Hospital, based in New York City, is seeking an Epic grand central applications analyst for a salary range between $99,200 and $148,800.
- NYU Langone Health, based in NYC, is seeking an Epic analyst for a salary range between $76,721 and $87,000 per year.
- Providence Health, based in Renton, Wash., is seeking a senior Epic security applications analyst for a pay range between $41.30 and $67.81 per hour for applicants in Eastern Washington.