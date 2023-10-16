What 5 hospitals are paying their Epic talent

Noah Schwartz -

Health systems in New York and California are seeking Epic talent with a posted salary of more than $100,000.

Here are five hospital EHR job vacancies and their pay:

Editor's note: Salary and job information comes from company websites.

  1. Denver Health is seeking an Epic instructional designer for a salary range between $63,500 and $95,400.

  2. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., is seeking an Epic managing director for a salary range between $200,700 and $259,710.

  3. Mount Sinai Hospital, based in New York City, is seeking an Epic grand central applications analyst for a salary range between $99,200 and $148,800.

  4. NYU Langone Health, based in NYC, is seeking an Epic analyst for a salary range between $76,721 and $87,000 per year.

  5. Providence Health, based in Renton, Wash., is seeking a senior Epic security applications analyst for a pay range between $41.30 and $67.81 per hour for applicants in Eastern Washington.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars