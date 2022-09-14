VA to use Amazon Web Services to help Oracle Cerner transition

The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to purchase Amazon Web Services' Red Hat and ENCOR training for staff to better equip them for its EHR migration to Oracle Cerner.

In an update published on SAM.gov, the VA said the programs will provide training to VA Office of Information Technology staff in three areas: ENCOR implementation, operating Cisco enterprise network core technologies, architecting on Amazon Web Services and Red Hat System administration.

The purchase is expected to be worth $54,000 over a base period of about two months.

This decision comes after the VA's rollout of its Oracle Cerner EHR system was plagued by several outages and glitches that caused the organization to delay the rollout of the system at multiple hospitals and clinics indefinitely.