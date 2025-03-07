VA to expand Oracle EHR rollout to 9 more sites

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to expand its deployment of its Oracle EHR system to nine additional medical facilities, bringing the total number of sites scheduled to go live in 2026 to 13.

The locations of the nine additional sites will be disclosed later this year following planning discussions with the VA's Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, regional and local VA leaders, clinicians, and EHR vendor Oracle Health, according to a March 6 news release.

The VA said it aims to fully implement the new EHR system across all its medical facilities as early as 2031.

This development follows a March 4 outage at Spokane (Wash.) VA Medical Center, where the Oracle EHR system caused system freezes and prevented users from accessing critical applications. The disruption affected six VA medical centers, 26 community clinics, and remote support sites. Oracle Health has launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the issue.