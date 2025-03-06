VA Oracle Health EHR outage affects 6 medical centers

The Spokane (Wash.) VA Medical Center experienced an outage of its Oracle Health EHR system on March 4, prompting an investigation into the cause of the disruption, KHQ reported.

The outage affected six VA medical centers, 26 community clinics and remote supporting sites, causing users to experience system freezes and an inability to access vital applications, according to the March 5 story.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the issue stemmed from a database performance problem. Oracle Health restarted the EHR platform, and the VA confirmed that the technical difficulties had been resolved.

Oracle Health has launched an investigation into the incident to identify the root cause of the problem.