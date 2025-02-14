Top EHRs globally, per KLAS

While Epic recently won Best in KLAS in the U.S. for the 15th year in a row, who are the top EHR vendors globally?

KLAS Research surveyed over 23,000 healthcare professionals worldwide to score EHR vendors on a scale of 0 to 100. Here are the top acute care EHRs by region, according to the Feb. 5 report:

Asia/Oceania

InterSystems TrakCare: 80.5

Canada

Epic EpicCare Inpatient EHR 89.3

DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland)

Dedalus ORBIS: 69.8

France

Softway Medical HOSPITAL MANAGER: 76.9

Northern Europe

Epic EpicCare Inpatient EHR: 84.5

Southern Europe

Dedalus Care (HCIS) (mostly Spain): 73.3

U.K./Ireland

Epic EpicCare Inpatient EHR: 83.8

Latin America

MV SOUL (mostly Brazil): 80.3

Middle East/Africa

Health Insights MEDiCACLOUDCARE: 89.7