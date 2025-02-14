Top EHRs globally, per KLAS

While Epic recently won Best in KLAS in the U.S. for the 15th year in a row, who are the top EHR vendors globally?
KLAS Research surveyed over 23,000 healthcare professionals worldwide to score EHR vendors on a scale of 0 to 100. Here are the top acute care EHRs by region, according to the Feb. 5 report:
Asia/Oceania
InterSystems TrakCare: 80.5
Canada
Epic EpicCare Inpatient EHR 89.3
DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland)
Dedalus ORBIS: 69.8
France
Softway Medical HOSPITAL MANAGER: 76.9
Northern Europe
Epic EpicCare Inpatient EHR: 84.5
Southern Europe
Dedalus Care (HCIS) (mostly Spain): 73.3
U.K./Ireland
Epic EpicCare Inpatient EHR: 83.8
Latin America
MV SOUL (mostly Brazil): 80.3
Middle East/Africa
Health Insights MEDiCACLOUDCARE: 89.7