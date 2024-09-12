Top 10 EHR requests from physicians

Twenty years after a government mandate for EHR interoperability, clinicians' needs still aren't being fully met by the technology, KLAS Research reported.
Here are the most-requested EHR fixes from physicians, according to feedback from over 500,000 clinicians released Sept. 9 by the health IT researcher:
1. Integration: 22%
2. Data accessibility/visibility: 21%
3. Documentation burden: 20%
4. Infrastructure: 19%
Orders: 19%
6. Medications: 15%
7. Clicks: 13%
Personalization tools: 13%
9. Communication: 12%
10. Specialty-specific features: 11%
Training/support: 11%