Top 10 EHR requests from physicians

Twenty years after a government mandate for EHR interoperability, clinicians' needs still aren't being fully met by the technology, KLAS Research reported.

Here are the most-requested EHR fixes from physicians, according to feedback from over 500,000 clinicians released Sept. 9 by the health IT researcher:

1. Integration: 22%

2. Data accessibility/visibility: 21%

3. Documentation burden: 20%

4. Infrastructure: 19%

Orders: 19%

6. Medications: 15%

7. Clicks: 13%

Personalization tools: 13%

9. Communication: 12%

10. Specialty-specific features: 11%

Training/support: 11%