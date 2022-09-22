The 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHR

Here are the 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHRs, according to recent rankings from KLAS Research.

The Sept. 16 study used responses from the research firm's Arch Collaborative that includes more than 275 healthcare organizations that have surveyed more than 300,000 clinicians to date.

The specialties are ranked starting with the least satisfied based on KLAS' net EHR experience score.

1. Ophthalmology

2. Orthopedics

3. Pulmonology

4. Urology

5. Cardiology

6. Gastroenterology

7. Critical care

8. General surgery

9. Infectious disease

10. Neurosurgery