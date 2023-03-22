St. Luke's Health System rolls out Meditech's 'smart' pump integration

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System implemented Meditech's smart pump infusion integration into its Baxter Spectrum IQ infusion system so that the health system's medical records and IV pumps can communicate electronically.

The new system, implemented in November, allows St. Luke's staff to verify patient medications and smart pump devices for infusions via barcode scanning, according to a March 22 release from Meditech.

The system then is able to send Meditech's order data to Baxter's smart pump devices and infusion status data from the smart pump devices back to the health system's EHR system.

"The smart pump infusion integration helps us make strides in the accuracy and efficiency of our nurses, which improves patient safety and gives them more time to spend with the patient at their bedside," said Kristen Fish, RN, manager of clinical informatics at St. Luke's Health System.