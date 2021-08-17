Rochester Regional Health launching 2nd EHR for employee records

Listen
Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health inked a deal with Enterprise Health to launch a separate EHR to store employee data, such as immunization records and workplace injury data.
Four things to know:
- The solution puts employee health and compliance data on an interoperable, cloud-based EHR platform, according to an Aug. 17 news release.
- Rochester Regional is implementing this EHR platform because the functionalities are not available at EHRs geared to manage patient information, according to the news release.
- "In addition to overall benefits that will be gained from Enterprise Health's specialized functionality, using a separate system for managing employee health will minimize security and privacy risks associated with storing employee health data in the same system that is used for patients," said Jeff Donnell, president of Enterprise Health.
- The implementation of the EHR is underway and is expected to launch by the end of 2021.