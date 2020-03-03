Most Epic hospitals are in favor of HHS' interoperability rule, report finds

Hospitals and health systems that use Epic are more in favor of HHS' proposed information blocking rule than any other organizations that use other vendors, according to a Reaction Data report.

For its HHS Interoperability Mandate report, Reaction Data in February surveyed nearly 180 healthcare professionals, including clinicians, C-suite executives and IT leaders, about their opinions on HHS' proposed regulations.

The regulations, which were issued by CMS and ONC in February 2019 to support the MyHealthEData initiative and the 21st Century Cures Act, would require the health IT industry to adopt standard application programming interfaces to help patients more easily access their health data. The regulations would also prevent providers from participating in information blocking practices, which limit patients' access to the use of their electronic health information.

Epic hospitals' favorability of the proposed rules contrasts the EHR giant's public opposition to the rule's present form. In January, Epic published a statement claiming the rule's current version presents "serious risks to patient privacy." Last month, about 60 hospital chains signed Epic's letter opposing the proposed interoperability rules.

Here's the percentages of participants that said the proposed rules would have a "very positive impact," listed by vendor:

· Epic: 33 percent

· Cerner: 22 percent

· Meditech: 25 percent

· Allscripts: 10 percent

Here's the percentages of participants that said the proposed rules would have a "very negative impact," listed by vendor:

· Epic: 6 percent

· Cerner: 6 percent

· Meditech: 17 percent

· Allscripts: 10 percent

