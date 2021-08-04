Missouri Hospital Association taps former Cerner leader as CEO

Listen Jon Doolittle has been selected as president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association. Four details: Mr. Doolittle is currently president of Mosaic Medical Center-Albany and chair of the Missouri Hospital Association's board of trustees.



Previously, he held several roles at Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner, including the senior business developer. At Cerner, he oversaw its $1 billion bid to serve as a supplier of EHRs for the English National Health Service.



He has a bachelor's degree from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and a master's degree in healthcare leadership from the University of Texas at Dallas.



Mr. Doolittle will begin his new role in late October.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.