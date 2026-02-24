Ambience Healthcare wins 2026 KLAS/CHIME Trailblazer Award

Ambience Healthcare has been named the 2026 KLAS/CHIME Trailblazer Award winner, an honor recognizing emerging vendors for innovation, impact and client success.

The San Francisco-based company announced the award Feb. 23 in a news release. The Trailblazer Award — now in its second year — is presented to vendors demonstrating strong performance scores from KLAS Research, meaningful client feedback and measurable contributions to the healthcare industry.

Award recipients are selected based on KLAS performance data and client input. Ambience was recognized for what judges described as “transformative leadership” and its ability to deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Ambience said it has secured enterprise deployments with academic medical centers and regional health systems. In head-to-head evaluations of ambient AI platforms, Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Houston-based Houston Methodist selected Ambience for full enterprise rollouts, according to the release.