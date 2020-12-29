Minnesota health system deploys Epic EHR at local practice: 3 details

Willmar, Minn.-based Carris Health recently installed an Epic EHR system at Swift County-Benson (Minn.) Health Services as part of the organizations' management agreement, according to a Dec. 29 West Central Tribune report.

Three details:

1. Carris Health pledged $1.6 million to provide the Epic system for Swift County-Benson Health Services, a family practice physician group.

2. Carris Health and SCBHS have a management agreement that requires Carris Health to provide support services as the two organizations work to integrate their operations.

3. The EHR implementation took a year of preparation, and during the transition, Carris Health workers were on site on a 24-hour basis to help with installation and operations.

