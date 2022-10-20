Michigan Medicine enhances Epic EHR with new upgrades

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is in the process of completing its final health IT Epic EHR upgrades for 2022.

The new features in MiChart will go live on Oct. 23 with an aim to advance care delivery and efficiently meet regulatory requirements, according to an Oct. 19 press release.

Some upgrades and enhancements the health system will add include:

In-basket redesign with an updated look to improve EHR usability.





A new behavioral health module to support the unique clinical workflows of behavioral health users and meet regulatory requirements within MiChart.





A new genomics module that can create actionable genomic and germline indicators while also offering reporting data.





Changes to secure chat availability statuses.





Updated status board and new procedural narrator in order review and procedural areas.





The Book It scheduling tool will be available along with the current Make Appointment scheduling tool.

Michigan Medicine officials noted that other care organizations that recently upgraded their Epic EHRs have experienced system performance issues at go-live. However, the health system said it is working closely with the EHR vendor to assess potential impacts.