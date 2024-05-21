Meditech's market share over the years

Meditech's EHR market share from 2021 to 2023 has stayed the same, remaining at 16%.

Here is a look at the EHR vendors market share throughout the years:

2021

In 2021, Meditech had 16% of the hospital market share, according to a KLAS report. In that same year, the EHR vendor lost 3,458 beds.

But, Meditech was the only major vendor to record acute care hospital migrations during 2021, with 14 wins, according to KLAS.

2022

In 2022, Meditech had 16.3% of the market share and 14% of hospital beds, according to KLAS Research.

Additionally, Meditech's legacy customer retention rate — which has historically been 40% to 50% — saw an increase reaching 84% in 2022. According to KLAS, this was due to a large health system's decision to migrate from Magic to Meditech's Expanse platform.

2023

In 2023, Meditech had 16% of the acute care EHR market share and 13.4% of hospital beds, according to KLAS research.

In the same year, Meditech saw its customer retention dip. KLAS found that this dip was due to merger and acquisition activity, while the remaining losses were "more competitive."





