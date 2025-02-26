Meditech rolls out new tool for hospital lab services

Meditech has launched a new web-based Expanse Outreach Portal, designed to help hospitals extend their laboratory services to nonaffiliated healthcare providers such as nursing homes, urgent care centers and physician offices.

The Expanse Outreach Portal allows external organizations to electronically place lab orders, access real-time results and generate management and statistical reports. The portal also provides an integrated communication system for customer service inquiries and supply management, reducing reliance on outdated methods such as faxing and manual order processing, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

The platform aims to streamline lab order processing, improve efficiency and enhance patient care by integrating with existing Meditech Expanse and outreach workflows.