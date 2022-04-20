Meditech genomics goes live at Missouri hospital

Clinton, Mo-based Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is the first hospital to integrate Meditech's Expanse Genomics, which allows providers to order genetics testing directly through the EHR.

Results from the testing are received and stored in a codified format along with full PDF reports within a patient's EHR, according to an April 20 press release.

"Although we are at the beginning stages of utilizing the genomics module, we are very excited to see the added benefits of pharmacogenomics conflict checking, and the interfacing of the complete PDF directly into the EMR," said Ann Kraft, laboratory director at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare. "It has been markedly beneficial to view genomics results under the genetics tab and it has made finding results in the EMR seamless."

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare's cancer center will also be utilizing Expanse Genomics to equip physicians with genetic data about a patient's predisposition to diseases, their ability to metabolize medications and the characteristics of a tumor.