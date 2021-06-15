Mayo Clinic joins Apple Health Records initiative: 4 things to know 

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the latest health system to join Apple's Health Records project, which gives patients access to their medical records directly from their iPhone, according to a June 15 news release.

Four things to know:

1. Mayo Clinic patients who have an online patient portal account can now use Apple's Health Records app, which lets users view their health data from multiple providers on a single platform.

2. Use of the Health Records feature in iPhone's Health app is optional and will not affect the user's patient portal account.

3. Mayo Clinic patients with Android devices can use a similar health records app called CommonHealth.

4. Apple is set to roll out new health features for the Health Records app this fall, including giving users the option to share certain types of health data such as heart rate and detected falls with their physicians.