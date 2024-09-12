How OSU Wexner is tackling physicians' 'pajama time'

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to expand the use of an AI-powered clinical documentation tool to its emergency rooms and inpatient environments after seeing success with staff using the tool.

The primary goal behind the rollout of the clinical documentation tool, DAX Copilot, was to reduce the physician burden of documentation and give clinicians more time with their patients.

Initially, around 180 to 200 physicians adopted the technology, but in just two months, word-of-mouth feedback helped expand usage to 100 more clinicians.

With this tool, Ravi Tripathi, MD, chief health informatics officer at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, told Becker's that the health system has seen improvements in physician work-life balance, as physicians now spend less "pajama time" completing notes outside of work hours.

"Physicians are able to complete their documentation in real time, which not only ensures more accurate notes but also gives them time back during the day," he said.

In addition to enhancing the clinician experience, DAX Copilot has also had a positive effect on patient satisfaction. The AI tool has allowed Ohio State Wexner Medical Center clinicians to focus more on patient interactions, resulting in better communication. Patients feel that their physicians are more engaged since they are no longer preoccupied with typing or documentation during visits, according to Dr. Tripathi.

Currently, around 300 physicians and advanced practice providers at Columbus-based Wexner Medical Center are using DAX Copilot, representing about 20% of the organization's ambulatory space.

"It's been an organic evolution," Dr. Tripathi said.

Looking ahead, the health system plans to expand the use of DAX Copilot to other areas, including the emergency room, nursing and inpatient settings.

However, this isn't Wexner Medical Center's first attempt at using AI to ease the documentation burden. The implementation of DAX Copilot follows earlier attempts by Wexner Medical Center to implement ambient dictation technology.

According to Dr. Tripathi, previous solutions required extensive training and a significant investment of time, which deterred adoption.

"We didn't move forward with that product because the upfront investment was too high," he said.

However, DAX Copilot offered a streamlined approach. The simplicity of the implementation process made a significant difference in clinician uptake and satisfaction, according to Dr. Tripathi.

Despite the positive outcomes, Dr. Tripathi acknowledged that there are still some challenges. The AI technology is continuously learning and improving but sometimes struggles with more complex medical language, especially in the areas of assessment and medical decision-making. However, clinicians are encouraged to use the AI for conversational portions of notes while relying on other tools for more technical documentation.

Looking ahead, Dr. Tripathi emphasized that AI will play an increasingly important role in reducing administrative burdens without replacing the expertise of clinicians.

"We're focusing on AI to remove clerical responsibilities that prevent physicians from spending more time with patients," he said.