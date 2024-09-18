How Epic turned into a research giant

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Epic Systems began ramping up efforts in medical research, The Cap Times reported Sept. 18.

Before the pandemic, Epic developed its Cosmos database. Caleb Cox, a software developer and data scientist at Epic, told The Cap Times in a sponsored virtual session that the database was designed to support large-scale research initiatives.

For example, Cosmos invited health systems to contribute anonymized patient data, allowing physicians to access and analyze information from other organizations. This approach provided insights into broader trends that would have been difficult to detect within individual systems.

"Cosmos really is fulfilling that promise of the (electronic health record), the idea that by putting things into a computer rather than keeping them on paper, we could use that data for the benefit of your care as well as the benefit of many, many patients coming after you," Mr. Cox said.

Once the pandemic began, Epic saw the potential to use Cosmos to address urgent healthcare questions. Typically, medical research can take years to be published in peer-reviewed journals. However, with millions of health records available, Epic's clinical researchers could pose questions, find answers and publish their findings online in just weeks. According to the publication, these studies, produced by Epic Research, are available to the public without a subscription.

"Our aim is to deliver accurate information quickly, in a way that's easy to understand, to the people who can use it," Jackie Gerhart, MD, family physician and Epic's vice president of clinical informatics said at the virtual session.

Initially launched as the Epic Health Research Network in March 2020, the research arm was later rebranded to Epic Research. Its early work focused on COVID-19, including a study that revealed patients could be safely removed from ventilators earlier than previously thought — a critical discovery for hospitals facing ventilator shortages.

"We quickly realized we could stretch our ventilator capacity by using them more intelligently," Dr. Gerhart said "We estimate that this approach saved thousands of lives by optimizing resource allocation."

Epic's response wasn't limited to COVID-19. When the CDC needed data on the effectiveness of the new mpox vaccine, they turned to Epic.

"The CDC said, 'We don't think anyone else in the world has enough data to answer this question. Can you help us?'" Mr. Cox said.

Within weeks, researchers determined that two doses of the mpox vaccine provided 69% protection, and by early December, the study was ready for publication.

"That speed was unprecedented. It was amazing to provide such crucial information so fast," Mr. Cox said.

Beyond the pandemic

Since then, Epic Research has expanded its focus to other healthcare issues. One study highlighted a surge in strep throat cases post-pandemic, while another demonstrated the growing role of telemedicine, particularly in mental healthcare. Epic researchers also confirmed that the COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.