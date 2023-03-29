How customers perceive Epic's Community Connect EHR

Federally qualified health centers said they feel Epic Community Connect provides some of the best functionality compared to other EHR vendors, a March 24 KLAS Research report found.
From January 2022 to January 2023, KLAS interviewed more than 250 healthcare professionals about their Epic Community Connect EHR system and found the following:
- Respondents said the main reasons they chose the Epic Community Connect EHR system is because its functionality was stable and robust.
- Epic customers said the EHR vendor was the easiest to work with when it came to healthcare data exchange as the system allows them to send data over to other Epic facilities with ease.
- Epic customers said the EHR is constantly evolving to meet their needs.
- Epic customers said, in the future, they hope to see the vendor improve their workflows, as some users experienced problems with their hosts, resolution times and lack of training.