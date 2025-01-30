How a Colorado hospital is avoiding a high Epic EHR cost

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth will help Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health upgrade to an Epic EHR system, Crested Butte News reported Jan. 29.

"Due to our small size, the significant cost of Epic, and the complexity of implementing such an advanced system, we are partnering with UCHealth through the Epic Community Connect program," Gunnison Valley Health CEO Jason Amrich told the publication. "This partnership allows us to use UCHealth's instance of Epic while maintaining our own governance and legal structure. In short, we become an Epic affiliate of UCHealth, but our identity and autonomy as GVH remain unchanged. Through this affiliation, we gain access to robust tools and resources that will ultimately improve patient care and community health services."

The Epic EHR is slated to go live at Gunnison Valley Health in May.