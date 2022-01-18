Henry Ford Health using EHR to screen for human trafficking victims 

An EHR system used by Henry Ford Health System is helping staff identify victims of human trafficking.

In its first two years implementing the program, the system recognized 39 victims, website EpicShare reported Jan. 17.

Medical professionals and staff members in the emergency department at Henry Ford were trained to identify victims of human trafficking, using such signs as patients telling inconsistent stories, not holding their own ID or money, and the patient's companion answering questions for the patient.

If a staff member suspects a patient is a victim, the staffer is instructed by the Epic EHR system to fill in details supporting the assessment. The staffer is then responsible for informing a government body of a possible human trafficking case, and if able, a department social worker meets with the patient for further questioning and support.

Given the success of the program, in 2021 Henry Ford adopted it at all of its outpatient clinics.