Health IT group makes interoperability recommendations ahead of 2030 target

A health tech coalition released a report May 11 on how the healthcare system can improve IT interoperability and data exchange.

"If we want to have a better system, we need to act now. The longer we wait, the more catching up we will have to do in the future," Brett Meeks, senior policy adviser for the Health Innovation Alliance, said in a press release.

The U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has set a goal of improving health IT interoperability by 2030.

The Health Innovation Alliance says the following interoperability recommendations can improve care coordination, disease prevention and health outcomes: