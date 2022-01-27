Hackensack Meridian to consolidate patient data via Informatica partnership

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with software development company Informatica to improve its data management capabilities, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

Whenever Hackensack Meridian Health acquires a new provider, the health system inherits its EHR and physician credentialing systems. The health system partnered with Informatica to consolidate these silos of patient data into a centralized repository.

"We extracted our entire patient data domains from the clarity system in just a few months with Informatica and have discovered and profiled them as well," Dharam Padhaya, PhD, Hackensack Meridian Health's principal engineer and architect of data science and engineering, said in the release. "Informatica enables us to analyze those records to gain insights into what care individuals may need, or a group of individuals' needs, such as within a specific zip code, and expand the services we provide in that area."