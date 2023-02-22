Georgia senators slash funding for Augusta University Medical College's Epic EHR install

State funding for an Epic EHR at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia was cut from $105 million to $50 million, WRDW reported Feb. 21.

During a senate appropriations committee's meeting, Georgia senators suggested that the new EHR system wouldn't cost as much as the $115 million they originally estimated, and decided to cut the funds.

This comes as senators are looking to resolve differences between their budget proposals, according to the report.

In January, Gov. Brian Kemp originally proposed $105 million for the Augusta University Medical College of Georgia to purchase an upgraded Epic EHR system, with the university contributing an additional $10 million for the install.