Epic waives fees for 8 applications, new MyChart sign-ups during the pandemic

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Epic is allowing hospitals and health systems to install several applications without extra costs.

The company will not charge licensing, implementation or support fees during the pandemic for the following applications:

1. Bugsy Infection Control to trace infections

2. MyChart Bedside to communicate with patients in isolation

3. Remote Monitoring to check on patients virtually

4. Secure Chat to communicate between providers

5. Transfer Center to coordinate patient transfers between facilities

6. Willow Inventory to track PPE

7. Rover for handheld charting

8. Nurse Triage to support patient calls

Epic also said it will not charge for new patient MyChart sign-ups during the pandemic.

