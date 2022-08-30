Epic to offer blood transfusion information to its network of hospitals

Epic entered into an agreement with medical technology company Haemonetics Corp. to offer its blood bank information system to Epic's network of hospitals.

The system, dubbed SafeTrace Tx, is a transfusion management system used in blood banks to provide comprehensive management of patients and blood products that help determine blood product suitability for patient transfusion, according to an Aug. 29 press release.

"SafeTrace Tx provides complete visibility of patients and blood products for blood banks across the care continuum. As staffing and blood supply shortages persist, we look forward to helping more hospitals within Epic's network leverage SafeTrace Tx for greater transfusion safety and efficiency," said Stew Strong, president of global hospital at Haemonetics.