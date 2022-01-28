Epic in the headlines: 6 January updates

From expanding its collaborative partnerships to hospitals implementing new tools through Epic systems, here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January.

1. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Priority Health partnered with Epic's payer platform to exchange patient health information in real time.

2. On Jan. 11, Epic integrated with System1's MapQuest Business-to-Business service to help patients find healthcare providers closest to them.

3. Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Hospital created a screening tool within Epic's EHR system to calculate a patient's risk for postpartum hemorrhages. The tool resulted in a 40 percent reduction.

4. Epic's Cosmos contains data from more than 150 organizations, allowing physicians to gain access to millions of patients' data. This data will allow physicians to implement better care, treatment and help diagnose patients more efficiently.

5. Epic's EHR system is helping Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System identify victums of human trafficking. If staff suspect a patient is a victim of human trafficking, they log details supporting the claim into the EHR and inform a government body.

6. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles used an algorithm within its Epic EHR to calculate a score that displays infants' weight change from birth, saving nurses time.