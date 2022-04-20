Epic CEO Judy Faulkner to receive honorary degree for philanthropic work

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner will receive an honorary doctor of civic engagement degree from Carlisle, Pa.-based Dickinson College.

The EHR company founder, who graduated from Dickinson in 1965, will receive the award May 22 for her work in business and philanthropy, according to an April 20 press release.

Some of her philanthropic work includes declining to charge Epic customers for COVID-19-related software or services, establishing the Roots & Wings Foundation that provides support to low-income children and families, and signing The Giving Pledge, committing 99 percent of her assets to go to philanthropy when she dies.

"We are delighted to recognize Judy's vision and commitment to serving others," said John Jones, president of Dickinson College. "Her professional and philanthropic work are inspiring, making her a truly exceptional choice for an honorary degree."